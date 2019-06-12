Morgan scores 5 goals as USWNT rout Thailand in first World Cup match
PARIS, France (KELO) -- The Women's U.S. Soccer team broke the World Cup record, by beating Thailand by 13-0 in their first game Tuesday.
Alex Morgan also tied for most goals scored in a single championship game, scoring five times.
The team is currently defending the World Cup title in France and will face off against Chile on Sunday.
