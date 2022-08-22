SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Soccer

West Central 4, Yankton 0

Boys Soccer

Yankton 8, West Central 0

Girls Tennis

O’Gorman 6, Watertown 3

Brandon Valley 9, Lennox 9

Brandon Valley 9, Roosevelt 0

Watertown 9, Washington 0

Boys Golf

Sioux Falls City Meet Round 1

1 OGorman HS +3 291 2 Jefferson HS +24 312 3 Lincoln HS +36 324 4 Roosevelt HS +73 361 5 Washington HS +135 423

Quarrier Boys Invitational Round 1

1. Vermillion +35

2. West Central +43

2. Sioux Falls Christian +43

4. Dakota Valley +49

5. Chamberlain +58

6. Tea Area +62

7. Aberdeen Roncalli +63

8. Canton +66

9. Sioux Valley +67

10. Beresford +76

11. Lennox +78

12. Dell Rapids +84

13. Parkston +101

14. Tri-Valley +106

14. Madison +106

16. Wagner +212

Rapid City Central Invite