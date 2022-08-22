SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Soccer
West Central 4, Yankton 0

Boys Soccer
Yankton 8, West Central 0

Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 6, Watertown 3

Brandon Valley 9, Lennox 9

Brandon Valley 9, Roosevelt 0

Watertown 9, Washington 0

Boys Golf

Sioux Falls City Meet Round 1

1OGorman HS +3291
2Jefferson HS +24312
3Lincoln HS +36324
4Roosevelt HS +73361
5Washington HS +135423

Quarrier Boys Invitational Round 1
1. Vermillion +35
2. West Central +43
2. Sioux Falls Christian +43
4. Dakota Valley +49
5. Chamberlain +58
6. Tea Area +62
7. Aberdeen Roncalli +63
8. Canton +66
9. Sioux Valley +67
10. Beresford +76
11. Lennox +78
12. Dell Rapids +84
13. Parkston +101
14. Tri-Valley +106
14. Madison +106
16. Wagner +212

Rapid City Central Invite

  1. Rapid City Central 342
  2. Sturgis 355
  3. Rapid City Stevens 360
  4. Rapid City Christian 374
  5. St. Thomas More 381
  6. Spearfish 383