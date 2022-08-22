SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Girls Soccer
West Central 4, Yankton 0
Boys Soccer
Yankton 8, West Central 0
Girls Tennis
O’Gorman 6, Watertown 3
Brandon Valley 9, Lennox 9
Brandon Valley 9, Roosevelt 0
Watertown 9, Washington 0
Boys Golf
Sioux Falls City Meet Round 1
|1
|OGorman HS
|+3
|291
|2
|Jefferson HS
|+24
|312
|3
|Lincoln HS
|+36
|324
|4
|Roosevelt HS
|+73
|361
|5
|Washington HS
|+135
|423
Quarrier Boys Invitational Round 1
1. Vermillion +35
2. West Central +43
2. Sioux Falls Christian +43
4. Dakota Valley +49
5. Chamberlain +58
6. Tea Area +62
7. Aberdeen Roncalli +63
8. Canton +66
9. Sioux Valley +67
10. Beresford +76
11. Lennox +78
12. Dell Rapids +84
13. Parkston +101
14. Tri-Valley +106
14. Madison +106
16. Wagner +212
Rapid City Central Invite
- Rapid City Central 342
- Sturgis 355
- Rapid City Stevens 360
- Rapid City Christian 374
- St. Thomas More 381
- Spearfish 383