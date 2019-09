SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sanford Health is sponsoring and supporting a new team of mixed martial artists comprised of world champions and up-and-coming fighters to provide the science, technology and training methods needed to maximize performance, as well as implement injury reduction and recovery methods.

Athletes involved with Sanford Mixed Martial Arts include current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman, former Bellator Lightweight World Champion Michael Chandler, current Bellator Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader, former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler, former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and South Dakota wrestling legend Logan Storley.