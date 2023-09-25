SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Monday here:

NFL
Eagles 25, Buccaneers 11
Bengals 19, Rams 16

GIRLS TENNIS
Lincoln 7, Jefferson 2
Lincoln 9, Roosevelt 0
Washington 8, Roosevelt 1

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Central def. Sioux Falls O’Gorman, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Bon Homme def. Viborg-Hurley

Canton def. Freeman, 25-17, 25-2, 25-22

Flandreau def. Deuel, 25-7, 25-19, 25-18

Groton Area def. Florence/Henry, 25-19, 25-21, 25-12

McLaughlin def. Solen, N.D., 25-27, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17

Stanley County def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 11-25, 25-11, 25-13, 21-25, 15-5