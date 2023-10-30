SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Monday night here:
MLB – WORLD SERIES
Rangers 3, Diamondbacks 1
NFL
Lions 26, Raiders 14
NBA
Hawks 127, Timberwolves 113
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mount Marty 100, Union College 9
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Clark/Willow Lake 3, Deuel 1
Colome 3, Marty 1
Custer 3, Hot Springs 0
Hanson 3, Chamberlain 0
Herreid/Selby Area 3, Ipswich 0
Hill City 3, Lead-Deadwood 0
Irene-Wakonda 3, Freeman Academy/Marion 0
Sully Buttes 3, Potter County 0
Washington 3, O’Gorman 0