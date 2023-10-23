SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Monday here:
NFL
Vikings 22, 49ers 17
MLB PLAYOFFS
Rangers 11, Astros 4
Diamondbacks 5, Phillies 1
SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Aberdeen Christian def. Britton-Hecla, 23-25, 26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 15-5
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-9, 25-16, 25-18
Baltic def. Canton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19
Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 18-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
Canistota def. Freeman, 26-24, 25-18, 25-13
Chester def. Arlington, 25-13, 26-24, 25-13
Clark-Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 21-25, 25-22, 14-25, 25-19, 15-9
Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 26-24, 24-26, 25-20, 25-14
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Ethan def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-13, 25-9
Faulkton def. Groton Area, 25-23, 25-12, 25-21
Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 21-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-6
Gayville-Volin High School def. Avon, 15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14, 15-13
Hanson def. McCook Central-Montrose, 25-21, 25-20, 25-17
Harding County def. Bison, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Herreid/Selby Area def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-21, 25-23
Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-12, 25-13, 25-11
Lemmon High School def. Dupree, 11-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-17
Leola-Frederick High School def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-9, 25-17, 25-12
McLaughlin def. McIntosh, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-12
Northwestern def. North Central Co-Op, 25-11, 25-13, 25-20
Pine Ridge def. Edgemont, 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20
Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 3-1
Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-23, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19
Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Marty Indian, 3-0
Todd County def. Red Cloud, 17-25, 25-15, 25-20, 17-25, 15-9
Wagner def. Burke, 25-22, 25-17, 25-11
Waverly-South Shore def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 18-25, 16-25, 25-14, 25-18, 15-8
West Central def. Tri-Valley, 25-14, 21-25, 25-11, 21-25, 15-7
White River def. St. Francis Indian, 25-10, 25-19, 25-8
Wolsey-Wessington def. Redfield, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19