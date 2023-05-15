SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Monday here:
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Northwestern 6, Embry-Riddle, AZ 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Beresford 9, Flandreau 1
Brandon Valley 10, Watertown 1
Winner Area 7, Mobridge-Pollock 3
Winner Area 6, Mobridge-Pollock 5
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Baltic 15, Garretson 0 – F/4
Brandon Valley 15, Brookings 2 – F/5
Brookings 4, Brandon Valley 2
Bon Homme 10, Scotland/Menno 0 – F/5
Dakota Valley 6, Vermillion 1
Dell Rapids 7, West Central 2
Freeman/Canistota 12, Centerville 2 – F/6
Howard 10, Elkton 0 – F/6
Jefferson 5, Harrisburg 4
Lennox 10, Sioux Falls Christian 0 – F/6
Madison 5, Sioux Valley 3
O’Gorman 7, Lincoln 5
Tea Area 10, Washington 6
Wagner 3, Canton 1
Washington 4, Tea Area 2
Winner/Colome 3, St. Thomas More 1