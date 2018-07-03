Monday Scoreboard - July 2nd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Monday's scores from across KELOLAND.
MLB
Milwaukee 6 - Minnesota 5 (F/10)
American Association
Kansas City 3 - Sioux Falls 2
FIFA World Cup
Round of 16
Brazil 2 - Mexico 0
*Mexico eliminated
Belgium 3 - Japan 2
*Japan eliminated
Legion Baseball
Renner 3 - Watertown 2
Renner 12 - Watertown 2 (F/5)
Fargo Post 1 12 - Sioux Falls East 2
Fargo Post 1 10 - Sioux Falls East 4
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.