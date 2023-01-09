SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

NCAA FOOTBALL

Georgia 65, TCU 7 – National Championship

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Mitchell Quad:

Mitchell – 147.950 Parkston/Ethan/Hanson/Mt. Vernon – 123.700 Wagner/Bon Homme – 111.200 Kimball/White Lake – 94.900

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Sully Buttes 59

Bridgewater-Emery 72, Colman-Egan 53

De Smet 59, Clark/Willow Lake 40

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 38

Gregory 55, Chamberlain 44

Groton Area 73, Sisseton 20

Lakota Tech 65, Red Cloud 64

Milbank 67, Britton-Hecla 33

Philip 87, Stanley County 37

Platte-Geddes 46, Corsica/Stickney 39

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41

South Border, N.D. 71, Herreid/Selby Area 66

Tea Area 75, Canton 45

Timber Lake 67, McIntosh 23

Washington 49, O’Gorman 41

Waubay/Summit 74, Webster 41

Winner 75, Bon Homme 26

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 70, Iroquois/ Lake Preston 56

Belle Fourche 68, Sundance, WY 21

Canton 62, Tea Area 46

Corsica-Stickney 44, Platte-Geddes 30

De Smet 45, Willow Lake 28

Ethan 61, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54

Florence/Henry 71, Waubay/Summit 24

James Valley Christian 41, Highmore-Harrold 33

Lennox 47, Dell Rapids 38

Red Cloud 63, Lakota Tech 49

Stanley County 33, Philip 31 – F/OT

Sully Buttes 49, Aberdeen Roncalli 41

Todd County 51, Douglas 33

Tri-Valley 56, Baltic 34

Washington 42, O’Gorman 33

Winner 46, Bon Homme 34

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 81, Climax/Fisher 36

Albany 74, Pequot Lakes 52

Avail Academy 71, Academy for Science and Agriculture 31

Byron 72, Cannon Falls 46

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 83, Crookston 47

East Central 61, Moose Lake/Willow River 60

Fertile-Beltrami 72, Mahnomen/Waubun 56

Fillmore Central 79, Houston 53

Fosston 63, NCEUH 44

Glenville-Emmons 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 57

Hancock 80, Rothsay 66

Higher 114, Prairie Seeds Academy 25

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70, Tri-City United 52

Irondale 77, Spring Lake Park 72

Jordan 70, Belle Plaine 57

Lakeview 62, Lac qui Parle Valley 47

Liberty Classical 85, Hmong Academy 27

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 48, Kaleidoscope Charter 46

Maranatha Christian 81, St. Agnes 38

Minneapolis North 73, Minneapolis South 71

Minneapolis Southwest 82, Minneapolis Edison 76

Minneapolis Washburn 66, Minneapolis Henry 52

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 72, Wabasso 34

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 72, Paynesville 49

Northern Freeze 75, Lake of the Woods 31

Northland 85, Littlefork-Big Falls 30

Osakis 54, Royalton 41

Parkers Prairie 62, Underwood 57

Pine River-Backus 52, Park Rapids 46

Randolph 62, Dover-Eyota 57

Rochester Lourdes 62, St. Charles 51

Rock Ridge 83, Two Harbors 71

Rockford 76, Brooklyn Center 67

Sacred Heart 69, Red Lake County 51

Schaeffer Academy 71, Mabel-Canton 48

South Ridge 93, Greenway 32

South St. Paul 74, St. Paul Highland Park 64

Springfield 69, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 59

St. Cloud Cathedral 76, Eden Valley-Watkins 51

St. Croix Lutheran 54, Cristo Rey Jesuit 53

Ubah Medical Academy 64, Lincoln International 13

Waseca 48, Fairmont 33

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 81, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 67

Win-E-Mac 87, Lake Park-Audubon 67

Worthington 65, Luverne 54

Zimmerman 87, Monticello 69

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46, Upsala 38

Barnum 73, Ogilvie 61

Bethlehem Academy 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 25

Bigfork 60, Nashwauk-Keewatin 20

Bloomington Jefferson 83, Holy Angels 72

Byron 71, Cannon Falls 31

Central Minnesota Christian 72, Yellow Medicine East 38

Chanhassen 68, Farmington 48

Cloquet 65, St. Francis 45

Cromwell 59, McGregor 11

Crookston 53, Barnesville 46

Delano 72, Belle Plaine 27

Eden Prairie 71, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47

Edgerton 55, Red Rock Central 43

Ely 66, Cherry 42

Esko 51, Proctor 49

Fillmore Central 57, Houston 49

Floodwood 59, South Ridge 57

Fosston 64, Climax/Fisher 23

Frazee 64, Battle Lake 49

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 47, Sibley East 39

Goodhue 79, Lake City 32

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 48, Red Lake County 33

Grand Meadow 36, Mabel-Canton 14

Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Rothsay 56

Holdingford 49, Foley 37

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56, Blue Earth Area 47

Jordan 69, Mound Westonka 56

Kenyon-Wanamingo 64, Triton 42

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 50

Kingsland 63, Southland 27

Kittson County Central 62, Northern Freeze 59

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, AC/GE 25

LeSueur-Henderson 57, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 48

Legacy Christian 39, North Lakes Academy 31

MACCRAY 45, Lakeview 39

Mankato Loyola 62, Madelia 38

Maple Grove 78, Minnetonka 65

Maranatha Christian 65, St. Agnes 53

Math and Science Academy 53, Community of Peace 24

Minneota 50, Dawson-Boyd 24

Minnewaska 52, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Montevideo 72, Redwood Valley 31

Mountain Iron-Buhl 98, International Falls 25

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 54, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 18

Nevis 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 30

New Life Academy 52, Nova Classical Academy 35

Nicollet 67, Cleveland 43

North Branch 44, Little Falls 43

North Woods 72, Silver Bay 33

Norwood-Young America 56, Hutchinson 51

Osakis 57, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41

Pillager 57, Pine River-Backus 50

Prior Lake 63, Burnsville 47

Randolph 59, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 49

Red Lake Falls 43, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 35

Royalton 63, Mora 23

Rushford-Peterson 68, LeRoy-Ostrander 31

Sleepy Eye 64, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 55

Southwest Minnesota Christian 80, Adrian/Ellsworth 30

Spectrum 53, West Lutheran 44

Spring Lake Park 63, Irondale 45

St. Clair 70, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68

St. Cloud Cathedral 67, Rush City 64

St. Croix Prep 73, Concordia Academy 72

St. Michael-Albertville 92, Elk River 79

St. Paul Central 74, St. Paul Academy 23

Stillwater 84, Forest Lake 24

Swanville 59, Parkers Prairie 50

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 47, St. James Area 38

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 55, Hills-Beaver Creek 36

Woodbury 55, River Falls, Wis. 54