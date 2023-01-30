SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

NBA
Kings 118, Timberwolves 111 – F/OT

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 67, Kansas City 66
Oral Roberts 103, USD 53

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bon Homme 51, Corsica/Stickney 46

Chester 41, Colman-Egan 38

Colome 59, Avon 52

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Garretson 32

Hamlin 63, Milbank 35

Hanson 57, Canistota 44

Harding County 69, Timber Lake 35

Hill City 50, Kadoka Area 49

Howard 82, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24

Irene-Wakonda 56, Wagner 44

Lyman 69, New Underwood 39

Madison 65, Tri-Valley 48

Mitchell Christian 65, Gayville-Volin 56

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

Northwestern 79, Potter County 65

Philip 75, Newell 34

Waverly-South Shore 64, Arlington 42

Winner 52, Gregory 50, OT

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 67, Burke 63

Avon 61, Colome 36

Canistota 66, Bridgewater-Emery 33

Castlewood 53, DeSmet 44

Dell Rapids 55, Baltic 40

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wilmot 28

Florence/Henry 47, Groton Area 21

Gregory 53, White River 40

Hamlin 69, Milbank 35

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 74, Alcester-Hudson 59

Howard 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Kimball/White Lake 63, Mitchell Christian 21

Lyman 52, New Underwood 44

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Aberdeen Central 47

Philip 61, Newell 40

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Parkston 36

Tri-Valley 52, Madison 48

Wagner 71, Irene-Wakonda 28

Waubay/Summit 61, Langford 29

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alburnett 73, Springville 33

Ankeny Centennial 71, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55

Aplington-Parkersburg 78, Jesup 50

Beckman, Dyersville 78, Wilton 52

Charles City 68, Osage 56

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Des Moines, Hoover 58

Humboldt 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

Roland-Story, Story City 75, South Hardin 60

Southeast Polk 65, Iowa City Liberty High School 47

Underwood 74, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Waukee Northwest 87, Sioux City, West 49

Western Valley Conference Tournament

Kingsley-Pierson 50, West Monona 36

Consolation

Woodbury Central, Moville 47, MVAOCOU 45

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 66, Denison-Schleswig 30

Albia 54, Fairfield 37

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, Unity Christian 40

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock, Britt 69

Clear Lake 54, Algona 51

Des Moines, North 46, Pella 44

East Buchanan, Winthrop 79, West Central, Maynard 17

East Mills 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 13

Estherville Lincoln Central 80, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 30

Forest City 54, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22

Grand View Christian 42, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 29

Harlan 43, Winterset 38

Hinton 51, Trinity Christian High School 24

Humboldt 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 20

Jesup 71, Aplington-Parkersburg 43

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Washington 40

Newell-Fonda 85, Manson Northwest Webster 28

Osage 66, Charles City 11

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53, Sioux City, East 43

Shenandoah 67, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 38

Spencer 52, Cherokee, Washington 51

Springville 70, Alburnett 28

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 61, Tripoli 20

Waterloo Christian School 48, Nashua-Plainfield 29

Waukee Northwest 88, Sioux City, West 36

West Nodaway, Mo. 55, Sidney 47