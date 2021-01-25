Monday Scoreboard — January 25, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Marty 67, Avon 50

Castlewood 76, Colman-Egan 36

Canistota 54, Ethan 46

West Central 66, Garretson 59

Clark/Willow Lake 60, Great Plains Lutheran 27

Bridgewater-Emery 65, Mitchell Christian 29

Groton Area 65, Northwestern 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Napleon-Gackle, ND 39

Ethan 58, Canistota 39

Castlewood 52, Colman-Egan 41

Corsica-Stickney 67, Freeman 26

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 55, Iroquois-Doland 44

New Underwood 41, Kadoka Area 37

Vermillion 50, Lennox 46

Sisseton 59, Tiospa Zina 54

Waverly-South Shore 59, Webster Area 40

Sioux Falls Christian 60, West Central 57

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 