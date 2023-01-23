SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Monday here:

NBA
Rockets 119, Timberwolves 114

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USD 59, Denver 50

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25
DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36

Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51

Faith 63, Philip 59

Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian 22

Groton Area 77, Northwestern 52

Lennox 69, West Central 44

Marty Indian 59, Avon 29

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Sioux Falls Lutheran 50, OT

Richland, N.D. 63, Sisseton 55

Stuart, Neb. 63, Burke 20

Vermillion 70, Pine Ridge 52

Wakpala 58, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 43

Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 33

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

St. Mary’s, Neb. 53, Gregory 50

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Garretson 43

Deuel 46, Britton-Hecla 42

Ethan 52, Canistota 22

Freeman 59, Mitchell Christian 18

Groton Area 39, Northwestern 33

Howard 51, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Lennox 67, Madison 22

Lyman 73, Colome 45

Miller 43, Chamberlain 31

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 47

Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46

New Underwood 50, Kadoka Area 46

Sioux Falls Christian 67, West Central 55

Sisseton 62, Richland, N.D. 33

South Border, N.D. 76, North Central Co-Op 68, OT

Wakpala 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23

Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 13

Wausa, Neb. 44, Gayville-Volin 30

Webster 53, Waverly-South Shore 17

Winner 61, Crow Creek 47

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Kimball/White Lake 42, Platte-Geddes 39

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belmond-Klemme 46, AGWSR, Ackley 37

Central Decatur, Leon 82, East Union, Afton 44

Creston 75, Atlantic 67

Davenport, North 68, Assumption, Davenport 62

Gilbert 72, Nevada 70

Grand View Christian 102, Glidden-Ralston 39
Lewis Central 58, Sioux City, North 57

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Mount Pleasant 59

Midland, Wyoming 69, H-L-V, Victor 37

New Hampton 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 58

Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Central Springs 51

North Butler, Greene 56, Northwood-Kensett 35

North Union 68, Eagle Grove 45

Ogden 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37

Perry 61, West Central Valley, Stuart 46

Ridge View 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 59

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 81, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 80

Underwood 62, IKM-Manning 46

Waterloo Christian School 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

West Burlington 66, Winfield-Mount Union 52

West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58

West Marshall, State Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 34

Western Christian 85, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48

Worthington, Minn. 75, Spirit Lake 64

Frontier Tournament

Parkview Christian, Neb. 83, Whiting 28

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Belmond-Klemme 59

Akron-Westfield 45, Lawton-Bronson 29

Alburnett 42, Montezuma 39

Algona 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 35

Atlantic 49, Creston 33

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46, Audubon 37

Central Decatur, Leon 72, East Union, Afton 33

Central Elkader 77, West Central, Maynard 21

Cherokee, Washington 62, Manson Northwest Webster 43

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Ogden 27

Des Moines Christian 48, Pella Christian 29

Dike-New Hartford 79, Roland-Story, Story City 21

Earlham 57, Lenox 27

Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Bedford 32

Gilbert 48, Nevada 22

Grand View Christian 63, Glidden-Ralston 40

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61, Mount Pleasant 51

Midland, Wyoming 63, H-L-V, Victor 43

New Hampton 65, South Winneshiek, Calmar 19

North Union 62, Eagle Grove 28

Northwood-Kensett 41, North Butler, Greene 23

Orient-Macksburg 48, Seymour 37

Ottumwa 42, Washington 41

Postville 41, Tripoli 40

Riceville 62, Charles City 23

Ridge View 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 33

Sibley-Ocheyedan 78, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 37

Sigourney 34, Highland, Riverside 20

Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 57

South Central Calhoun 39, Emmetsburg 32

Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn. 52, Western Christian 47

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 45, Crestwood, Cresco 41

West Marshall, State Center 72, BCLUW, Conrad 20

West Monona 69, West Sioux 63

Bluegrass Conference Tournament

Ankeny Christian Academy 60, Moravia 28

Diagonal 52, Murray 39

MVAOCOU 57, Alta-Aurelia 39

Melcher-Dallas 44, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 39

Twin Cedars, Bussey 40, Lamoni 37

Woodbine 67, Paton-Churdan 33