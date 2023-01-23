SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Monday here:
NBA
Rockets 119, Timberwolves 114
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USD 59, Denver 50
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 64, Warner 41
Clark/Willow Lake 55, Great Plains Lutheran 25
DeSmet 56, Castlewood 36
Deuel 77, Britton-Hecla 51
Faith 63, Philip 59
Freeman 49, Mitchell Christian 22
Groton Area 77, Northwestern 52
Lennox 69, West Central 44
Marty Indian 59, Avon 29
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Sioux Falls Lutheran 50, OT
Richland, N.D. 63, Sisseton 55
Stuart, Neb. 63, Burke 20
Vermillion 70, Pine Ridge 52
Wakpala 58, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 43
Wausa, Neb. 56, Gayville-Volin 33
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
St. Mary’s, Neb. 53, Gregory 50
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Garretson 43
Deuel 46, Britton-Hecla 42
Ethan 52, Canistota 22
Freeman 59, Mitchell Christian 18
Groton Area 39, Northwestern 33
Howard 51, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Lennox 67, Madison 22
Lyman 73, Colome 45
Miller 43, Chamberlain 31
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 47
Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46
New Underwood 50, Kadoka Area 46
Sioux Falls Christian 67, West Central 55
Sisseton 62, Richland, N.D. 33
South Border, N.D. 76, North Central Co-Op 68, OT
Wakpala 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23
Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 13
Wausa, Neb. 44, Gayville-Volin 30
Webster 53, Waverly-South Shore 17
Winner 61, Crow Creek 47
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Kimball/White Lake 42, Platte-Geddes 39
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Belmond-Klemme 46, AGWSR, Ackley 37
Central Decatur, Leon 82, East Union, Afton 44
Creston 75, Atlantic 67
Davenport, North 68, Assumption, Davenport 62
Gilbert 72, Nevada 70
Grand View Christian 102, Glidden-Ralston 39
Lewis Central 58, Sioux City, North 57
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Mount Pleasant 59
Midland, Wyoming 69, H-L-V, Victor 37
New Hampton 60, South Winneshiek, Calmar 58
Newman Catholic, Mason City 72, Central Springs 51
North Butler, Greene 56, Northwood-Kensett 35
North Union 68, Eagle Grove 45
Ogden 43, Coon Rapids-Bayard 37
Perry 61, West Central Valley, Stuart 46
Ridge View 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 59
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 81, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 80
Underwood 62, IKM-Manning 46
Waterloo Christian School 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
West Burlington 66, Winfield-Mount Union 52
West Harrison, Mondamin 78, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58
West Marshall, State Center 45, BCLUW, Conrad 34
Western Christian 85, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 48
Worthington, Minn. 75, Spirit Lake 64
Frontier Tournament
Parkview Christian, Neb. 83, Whiting 28
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 64, Belmond-Klemme 59
Akron-Westfield 45, Lawton-Bronson 29
Alburnett 42, Montezuma 39
Algona 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
Atlantic 49, Creston 33
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46, Audubon 37
Central Decatur, Leon 72, East Union, Afton 33
Central Elkader 77, West Central, Maynard 21
Cherokee, Washington 62, Manson Northwest Webster 43
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, Ogden 27
Des Moines Christian 48, Pella Christian 29
Dike-New Hartford 79, Roland-Story, Story City 21
Earlham 57, Lenox 27
Fremont Mills, Tabor 59, Bedford 32
Gilbert 48, Nevada 22
Grand View Christian 63, Glidden-Ralston 40
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 61, Mount Pleasant 51
Midland, Wyoming 63, H-L-V, Victor 43
New Hampton 65, South Winneshiek, Calmar 19
North Union 62, Eagle Grove 28
Northwood-Kensett 41, North Butler, Greene 23
Orient-Macksburg 48, Seymour 37
Ottumwa 42, Washington 41
Postville 41, Tripoli 40
Riceville 62, Charles City 23
Ridge View 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 33
Sibley-Ocheyedan 78, Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn. 37
Sigourney 34, Highland, Riverside 20
Sioux City, East 70, Sioux City, West 57
South Central Calhoun 39, Emmetsburg 32
Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn. 52, Western Christian 47
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 20
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 45, Crestwood, Cresco 41
West Marshall, State Center 72, BCLUW, Conrad 20
West Monona 69, West Sioux 63
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Ankeny Christian Academy 60, Moravia 28
Diagonal 52, Murray 39
MVAOCOU 57, Alta-Aurelia 39
Melcher-Dallas 44, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 39
Twin Cedars, Bussey 40, Lamoni 37
Woodbine 67, Paton-Churdan 33