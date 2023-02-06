SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:
NHL
Coyotes 3, Wild 2
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28
Centerville 49, Chester 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32
Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58
Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54
Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 58
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 63, Elkton-Lake Benton 55
Lennox 75, Tri-Valley 48
Mobridge-Pollock 64, Crow Creek 60
Potter County 77, Stanley County 61
Sisseton 72, Flandreau Indian 71, OT
Tea Area 78, Parkston 22
Webster 51, Britton-Hecla 22
Yankton 85, Huron 57
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 47
Avon 59, Kimball/White Lake 57, OT
Bon Homme 50, Menno 37
Canton 50, Parker 37
Chester 70, Flandreau Indian 29
Colman-Egan 45, Baltic 37
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Canistota 41
Ethan 52, James Valley Christian 29
Freeman 60, Gregory 53
Harrisburg 59, Tea Area 57
Hay Springs, Neb. 57, Oelrichs 22
Jones County 55, Kadoka Area 39
Leola/Frederick 35, Langford 30
Lyman 58, Chamberlain 46
Marty Indian 64, Pine Ridge 56
Mobridge-Pollock 66, Crow Creek 49
St. Thomas More 56, Red Cloud 46
Sunshine Bible Academy 35, Mitchell Christian 34
Waubay/Summit 63, Wilmot 28
Webster 47, Britton-Hecla 37
White River 59, Colome 21
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 68, Colo-NESCO 18
Bishop Garrigan 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 67
Clear Lake 92, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Glidden-Ralston 17
Denver 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 68
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66, North Mahaska, New Sharon 65
Fairfield 70, West Burlington 63
GMG, Garwin 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 40
Hinton 78, River Valley, Correctionville 41
Hudson 70, Grundy Center 59
IKM-Manning 68, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 34
Jesup 77, North Tama, Traer 44
Johnston 81, Davenport, West 37
Keota 74, Highland, Riverside 39
Kingsley-Pierson 54, West Monona 36
Lisbon 51, Midland, Wyoming 34
MFL-Mar-Mac 94, Crestwood, Cresco 64
Moravia 74, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 94, Seymour 58
Mount Ayr 62, Interstate 35,Truro 38
North Butler, Greene 52, Nashua-Plainfield 37
Ogden 60, Panorama, Panora 54
Parkview Christian, Neb. 89, Heartland Christian 45
Ridge View 61, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22
Ruthven-Ayrshire 79, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50
Sioux City, West 81, Storm Lake 45
South Hardin 82, BCLUW, Conrad 74
Springville 69, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37
St. Mary’s, Remsen 72, Woodbury Central, Moville 34
Tri-County, Thornburg 64, Moulton-Udell 52
Van Meter 71, Woodward Academy 29
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 77, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57
West Harrison, Mondamin 80, Woodbine 43
West Liberty 56, Benton Community 53
West Lyon, Inwood 72, Boyden-Hull 44
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
AGWSR, Ackley 68, Colo-NESCO 18
Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46
Bishop Garrigan 72, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38
Bondurant Farrar 54, Newton 29
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sioux Center 55, OT
Central Springs 48, Northwood-Kensett 41
Chariton 47, Lynnville-Sully 34
Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 17
Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Glidden-Ralston 28
Creston 65, Clarinda 54
Davenport, Central 53, Clinton 30
Denver 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 48
Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 67, North Mahaska, New Sharon 56
Eldon Cardinal 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 59
GMG, Garwin 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 32
Hinton 69, River Valley, Correctionville 35
Hudson 60, New Hampton 47
Jesup 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48
Kingsley-Pierson 48, West Monona 45
Lawton-Bronson 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 35
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 73, Easton Valley 27
Marion 70, Beckman, Dyersville 50
Nashua-Plainfield 42, North Butler, Greene 31
Oelwein 51, North Fayette Valley 48
Omaha Nation, Neb. 74, Whiting 31
Saint Ansgar 52, Clarksville 35
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Cherokee, Washington 28
Seymour 42, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 39
South Hardin 63, BCLUW, Conrad 34
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, Moravia 28
Tri-County, Thornburg 48, Moulton-Udell 26
West Burlington 63, Fairfield 33
West Fork, Sheffield 60, Osage 40
West Liberty 64, Benton Community 57
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Boyden-Hull 45