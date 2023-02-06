SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area here:

NHL
Coyotes 3, Wild 2

SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Baltic 76, Colman-Egan 56

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Scotland 28

Centerville 49, Chester 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 76, Arlington 32

Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 58

Hanson 58, McCook Central/Montrose 54

Herreid/Selby Area 71, Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 58

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 63, Elkton-Lake Benton 55

Lennox 75, Tri-Valley 48

Mobridge-Pollock 64, Crow Creek 60

Potter County 77, Stanley County 61

Sisseton 72, Flandreau Indian 71, OT

Tea Area 78, Parkston 22

Webster 51, Britton-Hecla 22

Yankton 85, Huron 57

SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Arlington 49, Dell Rapids St. Mary 47

Avon 59, Kimball/White Lake 57, OT

Bon Homme 50, Menno 37

Canton 50, Parker 37

Chester 70, Flandreau Indian 29

Colman-Egan 45, Baltic 37

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Canistota 41

Ethan 52, James Valley Christian 29

Freeman 60, Gregory 53

Harrisburg 59, Tea Area 57

Hay Springs, Neb. 57, Oelrichs 22

Jones County 55, Kadoka Area 39

Leola/Frederick 35, Langford 30

Lyman 58, Chamberlain 46

Marty Indian 64, Pine Ridge 56

Mobridge-Pollock 66, Crow Creek 49

St. Thomas More 56, Red Cloud 46

Sunshine Bible Academy 35, Mitchell Christian 34

Waubay/Summit 63, Wilmot 28

Webster 47, Britton-Hecla 37

White River 59, Colome 21

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 68, Colo-NESCO 18

Bishop Garrigan 79, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 67

Clear Lake 92, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

Coon Rapids-Bayard 60, Glidden-Ralston 17

Denver 70, Union Community, LaPorte City 68

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 66, North Mahaska, New Sharon 65

Fairfield 70, West Burlington 63

GMG, Garwin 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 40

Hinton 78, River Valley, Correctionville 41

Hudson 70, Grundy Center 59

IKM-Manning 68, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 34

Jesup 77, North Tama, Traer 44

Johnston 81, Davenport, West 37

Keota 74, Highland, Riverside 39

Kingsley-Pierson 54, West Monona 36

Lisbon 51, Midland, Wyoming 34

MFL-Mar-Mac 94, Crestwood, Cresco 64

Moravia 74, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 94, Seymour 58

Mount Ayr 62, Interstate 35,Truro 38

North Butler, Greene 52, Nashua-Plainfield 37

Ogden 60, Panorama, Panora 54

Parkview Christian, Neb. 89, Heartland Christian 45

Ridge View 61, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 22

Ruthven-Ayrshire 79, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50

Sioux City, West 81, Storm Lake 45

South Hardin 82, BCLUW, Conrad 74

Springville 69, Iowa Valley, Marengo 37

St. Mary’s, Remsen 72, Woodbury Central, Moville 34

Tri-County, Thornburg 64, Moulton-Udell 52

Van Meter 71, Woodward Academy 29

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 77, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57

West Harrison, Mondamin 80, Woodbine 43

West Liberty 56, Benton Community 53

West Lyon, Inwood 72, Boyden-Hull 44

IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

AGWSR, Ackley 68, Colo-NESCO 18

Aplington-Parkersburg 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 46

Bishop Garrigan 72, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 38

Bondurant Farrar 54, Newton 29

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 63, Ar-We-Va, Westside 52

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 57, Sioux Center 55, OT

Central Springs 48, Northwood-Kensett 41

Chariton 47, Lynnville-Sully 34

Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 17

Coon Rapids-Bayard 50, Glidden-Ralston 28

Creston 65, Clarinda 54

Davenport, Central 53, Clinton 30

Denver 68, Union Community, LaPorte City 48

Dike-New Hartford 68, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 67, North Mahaska, New Sharon 56

Eldon Cardinal 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 59

GMG, Garwin 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 40

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Newman Catholic, Mason City 32

Hinton 69, River Valley, Correctionville 35

Hudson 60, New Hampton 47

Jesup 62, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 48

Kingsley-Pierson 48, West Monona 45

Lawton-Bronson 51, Woodbury Central, Moville 35

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 73, Easton Valley 27

Marion 70, Beckman, Dyersville 50

Nashua-Plainfield 42, North Butler, Greene 31

Oelwein 51, North Fayette Valley 48

Omaha Nation, Neb. 74, Whiting 31

Saint Ansgar 52, Clarksville 35

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Cherokee, Washington 28

Seymour 42, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 39

South Hardin 63, BCLUW, Conrad 34

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 43, Moravia 28

Tri-County, Thornburg 48, Moulton-Udell 26

West Burlington 63, Fairfield 33

West Fork, Sheffield 60, Osage 40

West Liberty 64, Benton Community 57

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Boyden-Hull 45