SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on this Monday:
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota Duluth 75, Northern State 69
MSU Moorhead 78, Bemidji State 77
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota Duluth 76, Augustana 59
Minnesota State 100, SMSU 82
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA
Pierre 84, Jefferson 73
Roosevelt 61, Aberdeen Central 57
Sturgis 61, Douglas 35
Class A
Elkton-Lake Benton 59, Flandreau 54
Bon Homme 71, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 59
Class B
Gayville-Volin 56, Menno 53
Oelrichs 48, Edgemont 45
Bison 74, McIntosh 38
Potter County 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Oldham-Romona-Rutland 54, Arlington 33
Newell 56, Takini 45
Mitchell Christian 79, Sioux Falls Lutheran 51
Britton-Hecla 44, Wilmot 32
Avon 54, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48 – F/OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class AA
Roosevelt 53, Aberdeen Central 46
Pierre 65, Jefferson 58
Sturgis 55, Douglas 44
Class A
Sisseton 67, Aberdeen Roncalli 56
Milbank 40, Groton Area 37 – F/OT
Flandreau 36, Florence-Henry 25
Hamlin 58, Sioux Valley 32
Class B
Warner 76, Hitchcock-Tulare 44
Leola-Frederick Area 46, Northwestern 33