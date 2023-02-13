SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area from Tuesday here:
NHL
Panthers 2, Wild 1 – FINAL/SO
NBA
Timberwolves 124, Mavericks 121
SOUTH DAKOA BOYS BASKETBALL
Avon 54, Gayville-Volin 38
Baltic 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 40
Colman-Egan 48, Iroquois-Lake Preston 43
Deuel 60, Deubrook Area 42
Ethan 65, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 24
Faulkton Area 65, Florence-Henry 57
Gregory 60, Colome 32
Hankinson, ND 81, Wilmot 70
Howard 58, Mitchell Christian 27
Jones County 58, New Underwood 33
Lower Brule 87, Little Wound 47
Milbank 55, Estelline-Hendricks 42
Miller 86, Potter County 60
Parkston 56, Bon Homme 39
Timber Lake 75, Dupree 61
Wall 51, Kadoka Area 44
Wakpala 75, North Central 50
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Sully Buttes 49
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Avon 59, Gayville-Volin 44
Bennett County 55, Oelrichs 24
Brandon Valley 73, Tea Area 65
Deubrook Area 45, Deuel 28
Ethan 50, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 35
Hanson 76, Beresford 47
Howard 57, Mitchell Christian 17
Lakota Tech 62, Rapid City Christian 56
Lower Brule 48, Little Wound 44
Miller 61, Potter County 41
O’Gorman 70, Aberdeen Central
Parkston 70, Bon Homme 40
Pine Ridge 42, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 28
Sisseton 77, McLaughlin 37
Tri-Valley 63, McCook Central 44
West Central 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Wolsey-Wessington 87, Sully Buttes 81, OT