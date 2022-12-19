SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the scores from around the area on this Monday:
NFL FOOTBALL
Packers 24, Rams 12
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts 79, SDSU 40
Kansas City 62, USD 45
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 83, Oral Roberts 80
USD 92, Kansas City 59
SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 64, Britton-Hecla 27
Castlewood 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 50
De Smet 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24
Gayville-Volin 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43
Hanson 56, Kimball/White Lake 40
Howard 61, Freeman 43
Kadoka Area 59, Lead-Deadwood 44
Lennox 55, Canton 51
Parkston 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40
Timber Lake 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46
West Central 61, Garretson 36
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 81, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 62, Gayville-Volin 36
Brandon Valley 49, Roosevelt 45
Britton-Hecla 30, Aberdeen Christian 28
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Colman-Egan 44
Edgemont 30, Bison 21
Estelline/Hendricks 45, Iroquois 43
Harrisburg 45, Marshall, Minn. 40
Hanson 59, Avon 29
Howard 55, Freeman 44
James Valley Christian 39, Sunshine Bible Academy 17
Kadoka Area 64, Lead-Deadwood 19
Lennox 47, Canton 28
Parkston 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Timber Lake 55, Herreid/Selby Area 42
Warner 56, Northwestern 42
IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 86, Perry 52
Bedford 65, Stanton 55
Bishop Garrigan 56, North Union 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, LeMars 30
Central City 50, Midland, Wyoming 47
Central Elkader 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 56
Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46
Crestwood, Cresco 71, Forest City 54
Dunkerton 98, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, OT
East Sac County 74, PAC-LM 38
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Indianola 67, Carlisle 19
Jesup 98, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 75
Keota 73, B-G-M 35
Lenox 89, Diagonal 30
Marion 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 65
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 27
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Mount Ayr 70, Worth County, Mo. 41
North Butler, Greene 56, Nashua-Plainfield 52
Oelwein 57, Waukon 52
Okoboji, Milford 56, George-Little Rock 49
Pella Christian 61, Wilton 56
Sioux Center 76, Boyden-Hull 52
Solon 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43
South Tama County, Tama 63, East Marshall, LeGrand 58
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23
Tri-Center, Neola 70, MVAOCOU 24
Van Meter 48, Des Moines Christian 44
WACO, Wayland 82, Sigourney 35
Wakefield, Neb. 77, Westwood, Sloan 38
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64, Kee, Lansing 61
West Branch 64, Burlington Notre Dame 61
IOWA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 86, Perry 52
Bedford 65, Stanton 55
Bishop Garrigan 56, North Union 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, LeMars 30
Central City 50, Midland, Wyoming 47
Central Elkader 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 56
Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46
Crestwood, Cresco 71, Forest City 54
Dunkerton 98, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46
East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, OT
East Sac County 74, PAC-LM 38
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46
Indianola 67, Carlisle 19
Jesup 98, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 75
Keota 73, B-G-M 35
Lenox 89, Diagonal 30
Marion 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 65
Mediapolis 52, Wapello 27
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Mount Ayr 70, Worth County, Mo. 41
North Butler, Greene 56, Nashua-Plainfield 52
Oelwein 57, Waukon 52
Okoboji, Milford 56, George-Little Rock 49
Pella Christian 61, Wilton 56
Sioux Center 76, Boyden-Hull 52
Solon 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43
South Tama County, Tama 63, East Marshall, LeGrand 58
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23
Tri-Center, Neola 70, MVAOCOU 24
Van Meter 48, Des Moines Christian 44
WACO, Wayland 82, Sigourney 35
Wakefield, Neb. 77, Westwood, Sloan 38
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64, Kee, Lansing 61
West Branch 64, Burlington Notre Dame 61
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
ADM, Adel 63, Perry 41
Ankeny Christian Academy 49, Baxter 44
Bellevue 39, Anamosa 36
Bishop Garrigan 71, North Union 26
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Camanche 21
Central Elkader 63, Edgewood-Colesburg 57
Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 32
Des Moines Christian 54, Van Meter 32
East Buchanan, Winthrop 73, South Winneshiek, Calmar 27
East Marshall, LeGrand 40, South Tama County, Tama 39
Forest City 65, Crestwood, Cresco 51
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59, OT
Harlan 56, Panorama, Panora 49
Indianola 48, Carlisle 44
Jesup 63, South Hardin 51
Keota 53, B-G-M 30
Kingsley-Pierson 53, West Sioux 35
Lenox 55, Diagonal 50
Mediapolis 64, Wapello 33
Midland, Wyoming 60, Central City 49
Mount Ayr 47, Worth County, Mo. 46
Newman Catholic, Mason City 40, Northwood-Kensett 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 44, Pella Christian 38
Oelwein 42, Independence 37
Okoboji, Milford 53, George-Little Rock 44
PAC-LM 70, East Sac County 27
Sioux Center 55, Boyden-Hull 39
Solon 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62, Moulton-Udell 12
Spencer 62, Fort Dodge 53
Spirit Lake 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 61, Lawton-Bronson 28
Stanton 73, Bedford 28
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23
Tri-Center, Neola 49, MVAOCOU 36
WACO, Wayland 56, Sigourney 39
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 63, Kee, Lansing 40
Waukon 57, Spring Grove, Minn. 33
Waverly-Shell Rock 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 40
West Bend-Mallard 54, Eagle Grove 26
West Burlington/Notre Dame 43, West Branch 35
West Central Valley, Stuart 40, Madrid 26
West Monona 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 28
Westwood, Sloan 48, Wakefield, Neb. 40
Woodward-Granger 66, Paton-Churdan 28
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Upsala 33
Avail Academy 89, North Lakes Academy 73
BOLD 90, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75
Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51
Cristo Rey Jesuit 74, St. Paul Humboldt 72
Ely 75, Mesabi East 37
Fillmore Central 66, Schaeffer Academy 61
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 73, Ogilvie 63
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 72, Wabasso 50
Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Sibley East 37
Hillcrest Lutheran 69, Ashby 45
Holy Angels 73, Minneapolis Washburn 72
Lake City 80, Triton 42
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60
Medford 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 62
Minneapolis Edison 95, St. Paul Highland Park 63
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69, Minnewaska 31
North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59
Norwood-Young America 65, New Ulm Cathedral 44
Nova Classical Academy 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 42
Osceola, Wis. 72, Chisago Lakes 68
Red Rock Central 68, Springfield 67
Rockford 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53
Royalton 64, Foley 55
Sacred Heart 61, Red Lake County 53
Sebeka 59, New York Mills 35
South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33
Spring Grove 71, Lanesboro 52
St. Anthony 65, St. Croix Lutheran 43
Swanville 60, Braham 47
Thief River Falls 83, Park Rapids 60
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Nicollet 62
Wabasha-Kellogg 57, Kingsland 56
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54, Kittson County Central 34
Winona Cotter 78, Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 24
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59