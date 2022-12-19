SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the scores from around the area on this Monday:

NFL FOOTBALL
Packers 24, Rams 12

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oral Roberts 79, SDSU 40
Kansas City 62, USD 45

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SDSU 83, Oral Roberts 80
USD 92, Kansas City 59

SD BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 64, Britton-Hecla 27

Castlewood 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 50

De Smet 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24

Gayville-Volin 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Hanson 56, Kimball/White Lake 40

Howard 61, Freeman 43

Kadoka Area 59, Lead-Deadwood 44

Lennox 55, Canton 51

Parkston 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40

Timber Lake 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46

West Central 61, Garretson 36

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 81, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 62, Gayville-Volin 36

Brandon Valley 49, Roosevelt 45

Britton-Hecla 30, Aberdeen Christian 28

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Colman-Egan 44

Edgemont 30, Bison 21

Estelline/Hendricks 45, Iroquois 43

Harrisburg 45, Marshall, Minn. 40

Hanson 59, Avon 29

Howard 55, Freeman 44

James Valley Christian 39, Sunshine Bible Academy 17

Kadoka Area 64, Lead-Deadwood 19

Lennox 47, Canton 28

Parkston 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Timber Lake 55, Herreid/Selby Area 42

Warner 56, Northwestern 42

IOWA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

ADM, Adel 86, Perry 52

Bedford 65, Stanton 55

Bishop Garrigan 56, North Union 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 53, LeMars 30

Central City 50, Midland, Wyoming 47

Central Elkader 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 56

Central Lee, Donnellson 68, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 46

Crestwood, Cresco 71, Forest City 54

Dunkerton 98, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 46

East Buchanan, Winthrop 71, South Winneshiek, Calmar 61, OT

East Sac County 74, PAC-LM 38

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 78, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 46

Indianola 67, Carlisle 19

Jesup 98, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 75

Keota 73, B-G-M 35

Lenox 89, Diagonal 30

Marion 71, Waverly-Shell Rock 65

Mediapolis 52, Wapello 27

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 64, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Mount Ayr 70, Worth County, Mo. 41

North Butler, Greene 56, Nashua-Plainfield 52

Oelwein 57, Waukon 52

Okoboji, Milford 56, George-Little Rock 49

Pella Christian 61, Wilton 56

Sioux Center 76, Boyden-Hull 52

Solon 48, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 43

South Tama County, Tama 63, East Marshall, LeGrand 58

Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Tripoli 23

Tri-Center, Neola 70, MVAOCOU 24

Van Meter 48, Des Moines Christian 44

WACO, Wayland 82, Sigourney 35

Wakefield, Neb. 77, Westwood, Sloan 38

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64, Kee, Lansing 61

West Branch 64, Burlington Notre Dame 61

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Upsala 33

Avail Academy 89, North Lakes Academy 73

BOLD 90, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75

Chatfield 58, Pine Island 51

Cristo Rey Jesuit 74, St. Paul Humboldt 72

Ely 75, Mesabi East 37

Fillmore Central 66, Schaeffer Academy 61

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 73, Ogilvie 63

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 72, Wabasso 50

Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Sibley East 37

Hillcrest Lutheran 69, Ashby 45

Holy Angels 73, Minneapolis Washburn 72

Lake City 80, Triton 42

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 77, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60

Medford 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 62

Minneapolis Edison 95, St. Paul Highland Park 63

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69, Minnewaska 31

North Woods 114, Wrenshall 59

Norwood-Young America 65, New Ulm Cathedral 44

Nova Classical Academy 52, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 42

Osceola, Wis. 72, Chisago Lakes 68

Red Rock Central 68, Springfield 67

Rockford 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53

Royalton 64, Foley 55

Sacred Heart 61, Red Lake County 53

Sebeka 59, New York Mills 35

South Ridge 73, Duluth Marshall 33

Spring Grove 71, Lanesboro 52

St. Anthony 65, St. Croix Lutheran 43

Swanville 60, Braham 47

Thief River Falls 83, Park Rapids 60

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Nicollet 62

Wabasha-Kellogg 57, Kingsland 56

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 54, Kittson County Central 34

Winona Cotter 78, Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 24

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 80, Lewiston-Altura 59