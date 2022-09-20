SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View local scores from around the area below:

NFL

Eagles 24 Vikings 7

MLB

Guardians 11, Twins 4

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-10, 25-7, 25-9

Colome def. St. Francis Indian, 25-16, 25-15, 19-25, 26-24

Ethan def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-12, 22-25, 26-24, 12-25, 15-7

Hamlin def. Estelline/Hendricks, 21-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 16-14

Little Wound def. Oelrichs, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12

McCook Central/Montrose def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 17-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-23