Monday night scoreboard – September 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Sanford International doesn't tee off until Friday, but there's not shortage of activities throughout the week at Minnehaha Country Club, including Monday's Women's Executive Day.

LPGA professionals Kim Kaufman, Amy Olson, and Katelyn Dambaugh hosted a clinic on Monday. The trio discussed adjusting to professional golf, tips on how to improve your game, and balancing life and work, and Kaufman says growing the game starts at home.