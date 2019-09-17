1  of  2
Monday night scoreboard – September 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Football
Parker 12 vs. Menno/Marion 0
Bon Homme 34 vs. Parkston 6

Boys Golf
Brookings Invitational
1 Roosevelt 314
2 Watertown 317
2 Lincoln 317
4 O’Gorman 321
5 Brandon Valley 325
*Medalist: Jack Lundin (Roosevelt) 72

Girls Tennis
Lincoln 8 vs. Brandon Valley 1

High School Volleyball
South Dakota
Colome def. Marty Indian, 25-8, 25-8, 25-11

Estelline/Hendricks def. Great Plains Lutheran, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 15-9

Platte-Geddes def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 3-1

Redfield def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 25-13, 25-21, 25-20

Sargent Central, N.D. def. Britton-Hecla, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-18

Waverly-South Shore def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22

