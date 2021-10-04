Monday night scoreboard – October 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Class ‘A’ Girls State Tennis Tournament Team Standings
|1
|Mitchell
|300
|2
|RC Christian
|266
|3
|Yankton
|254.5
|4
|Pierre T.F. Riggs
|235
|5
|St. Thomas More
|193.5
|6
|Huron
|172.5
|7
|Vermillion
|156.5
|8
|Lennox
|88.5
|9
|Madison
|83
|10
|Aberdeen Roncalli
|78
|11
|Milbank
|74
|12
|Spearfish
|61.5
|13
|SF Christian
|47
Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament
Team Standings
1. Lincoln +14
2. O’Gorman +21
3. Harrisburg +24
4. Watertown +26
5. Mitchell +34
6. Yankton +35
7. Brandon Valley +37
8. Pierre +42
9. Roosevelt +44
10. Spearfish +46
11. Rapid City Stevens +58
12. Aberdeen Central +66
13. Brookings +86
14. Rapid City Central +89
Class A Boys State Golf Tournament
Team Standings
1. Tea Area 329
2. Aberdeen Roncalli 332
3. West Central 339
4. Vermillion 340
5. Sioux Valley 355
6. Parkston 360
7. Chamberlain 366
7. St. Thomas More 366
9. Winner Area 372
10. Tri-Valley 391
11. Belle Fourche 428
12. Custer 447
High School Volleyball
Bon Homme def. Hanson, 17-25, 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 15-13
Chester def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-13, 15-25, 25-12
Corsica/Stickney def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-6, 25-21, 25-8
Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21
Howard def. Lake Preston, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
McCook Central/Montrose def. Baltic, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-23
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Lennox, 25-20, 25-10, 25-23
Redfield def. Mobridge-Pollock, 15-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-22