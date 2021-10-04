Monday night scoreboard – October 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The Class A Girls State Tennis Tournament began on Monday in Sioux Falls. This is just the third ever Class 'A' tournament to be held with Mitchell grabbing the titles in 2019 and 2020. The Kernels are off to a good start after day one of the 2021 Tournament, holding a 34 point lead heading into the final day.

For Individual Results from Day 1 click here.