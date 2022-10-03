SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local scores from around the area can be viewed below:

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 25-14

Bon Homme def. Hanson, 12-25, 25-13, 25-23, 28-26

Chester def. Colman-Egan, 26-24, 25-14, 25-16

Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Castlewood, 25-21, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22

Hot Springs def. Edgemont, 25-23, 21-25, 25-12, 25-20

Lyman def. Stanley County, 24-26, 25-19, 27-25, 14-25, 18-16

McCook Central/Montrose def. Baltic, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Sioux Falls Christian def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

Sisseton def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17

St. Francis Indian def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-21