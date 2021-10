Monday night scoreboard – October 25

HULL, Iowa (KELO) -- The Iowa High School Volleyball playoffs continued Monday night as the Boyden-Hull Comets hosted Central Lyon in a Class 2A Region 1 semifinal and the Comets advanced to the region final with a straight sets victory over Central Lyon.

Boyden-Hull won the first set 25-18. They'd carry that momentum into the second with a 25-9 victory. They closed off the match in the third with a 25-17 victory.