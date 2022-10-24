SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – View scores from around the local area below:

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-9, 19-25, 25-9

Chester def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-16, 25-13

Dakota Valley def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20

Dupree def. Lemmon, 22-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

Edgemont def. Pine Ridge, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 25-16

Freeman def. Canistota, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18

Garretson def. Sioux Valley, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 19-25, 15-9

Gayville-Volin def. Avon, 25-22, 24-26, 25-15, 25-19

Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-21, 25-17, 25-7

Hot Springs def. Oelrichs, 25-3, 25-11, 25-11

Kimball/White Lake def. Colome, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

Little Wound def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-14, 25-11

McCook Central/Montrose def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15

McIntosh def. McLaughlin, 25-12, 25-9, 25-12

Milbank def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22

Platte-Geddes def. Winner, 25-18, 20-25, 28-26, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Lennox, 25-13, 25-12, 25-9

Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-8, 25-15

Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Ethan, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Vermillion def. Parker, 25-9, 25-11, 25-20