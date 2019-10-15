Monday night scoreboard – October 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Football
Florence/Henry 42, Waverly-South Shore 8
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 22, Herreid/Selby Area 0
Langford 44, Estelline/Hendricks 8
New Underwood 20, Lyman 0
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 71, Rapid City Central 20
Sunshine Bible Academy 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
Timber Lake 62, Bison 0
Wall 55, Jones County/White River 28
Webster 42, Flandreau 0
Winner 56, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
State Soccer Playoffs
Class AA Girls Quarterfinals
Yankton 2 O’Gorman 0
Rapid City Central 2 Rapid City Stevens 1 (OT)
Aberdeen Central 2 Roosevelt 1
Lincoln 2 Brandon Valley 0
Class A Girls Semifinals
Tea Area 2 St. Thomas More 1
West Central 2 Sioux Falls Christian 0
Class AA Boys Quarterfinals
Washington 3 Lincoln 1
Aberdeen Central 2 Yankton 1
Roosevelt 5 Watertown 0
Brandon Valley 1 Rapid City Stevens 0
Class A Boys Semifinals
Sioux Falls Christian 3 Vermillion 2
Tea Area 3 St. Thomas More 1
High School Volleyball
Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 25-18, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McIntosh, 25-22, 25-10, 23-25, 25-12
Elk Point-Jefferson def. South Sioux City, Neb., 3-1
Hankinson, N.D. def. Waubay/Summit, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21
Highmore-Harrold def. Wessington Springs, 25-19, 25-23, 26-24
Hot Springs def. Bennett County, 25-13, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23
Ipswich def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-18, 27-25, 25-19
Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-7, 25-15, 25-13
Parker def. Beresford, 24-26, 25-12, 20-25, 25-20, 15-9
Platte-Geddes def. Centerville, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Howard, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17
Wagner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-14, 25-21, 25-13
Webster def. Hamlin, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-20
Winner def. White River, 25-17, 25-10, 25-12