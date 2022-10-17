SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Local scores from around the area can be viewed below:

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Ethan def. Avon, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13

Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Highmore-Harrold def. Crow Creek, 25-5, 25-13, 25-20

Kimball/White Lake def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-6, 25-16, 25-12

Lennox def. Tri-Valley, 28-26, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14

Miller def. Wolsey-Wessington, 26-24, 25-20, 25-21

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Bon Homme, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17

Platte-Geddes def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16

Scotland def. Hanson, 11-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-12, 15-9

Sioux Falls Lutheran def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-20, 25-12, 25-19