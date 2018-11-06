Monday Night Scoreboard - November 5th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Monday's results from across KELOLAND.

NBA G League

Sioux Falls 126 vs. Memphis 125

*Yante Maten: 34 Points, 12 Rebounds

*Duncan Robinson: 29 Points (7-12 3PM-A)