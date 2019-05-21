Monday night scoreboard - May 20th
Here are Monday's results from across KELOLAND.
Girls Golf
Watertown Invite
1 O'Gorman 306
2 Aberdeen Central 328
3 Pierre 339
4 Yankton 340
5 Rapid City Stevens 356
5 Watertown 356
*Carly Kunkel (O'Gorman) 71
High School Baseball
Class "A"
Roosevelt 1 vs. Pierre 0
Class "B"
Lennox 5 vs. Dell Rapids 3
West Central 7 vs. Baltic 3
Dakota Valley 10 vs. Hanson/BE/MVP 0
Bon Homme 6 vs. Beresford 1
Bon Homme 3 vs. Dakota Valley 2
Madison 4 vs. Deuel 2
Redfield 10 vs. ORR 1
American Association
Sioux Falls 18 vs. Texas 6
-
