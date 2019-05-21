Sports

Monday night scoreboard - May 20th

By:

Posted: May 20, 2019 05:18 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 10:40 PM CDT

Here are Monday's results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Golf
Watertown Invite
1 O'Gorman 306

2 Aberdeen Central 328

3 Pierre 339

4 Yankton 340

5 Rapid City Stevens 356

5 Watertown 356
*Carly Kunkel (O'Gorman) 71

High School Baseball
Class "A"
Roosevelt 1 vs. Pierre 0

Class "B"
Lennox 5 vs. Dell Rapids 3

West Central 7 vs. Baltic 3

Dakota Valley 10 vs. Hanson/BE/MVP 0

Bon Homme 6 vs. Beresford 1

Bon Homme 3 vs. Dakota Valley 2

Madison 4 vs. Deuel 2

Redfield 10 vs. ORR 1

American Association
Sioux Falls 18 vs. Texas 6

 

 

 

 

