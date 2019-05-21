Monday night scoreboard - May 20th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here are Monday's results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Golf

Watertown Invite

1 O'Gorman 306

2 Aberdeen Central 328

3 Pierre 339

4 Yankton 340

5 Rapid City Stevens 356

5 Watertown 356

*Carly Kunkel (O'Gorman) 71

High School Baseball

Class "A"

Roosevelt 1 vs. Pierre 0

Class "B"

Lennox 5 vs. Dell Rapids 3

West Central 7 vs. Baltic 3

Dakota Valley 10 vs. Hanson/BE/MVP 0

Bon Homme 6 vs. Beresford 1

Bon Homme 3 vs. Dakota Valley 2

Madison 4 vs. Deuel 2

Redfield 10 vs. ORR 1

American Association

Sioux Falls 18 vs. Texas 6