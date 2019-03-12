Monday Night Scoreboard - March 11th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Monday's results from across KELOLAND.

Women's Summit League Tournament

Semifinals

SDSU 86 Oral Roberts 55

USD 84 UND 61

Men's Summit League Tournament

Semifinals

NDSU 76 Western Illinois 73

Omaha 61 Purdue Fort Wayne 60

NAIA DII Women's National Basketball Championships

Concordia 82 Northwestern 79

Southeastern 78 Dakota Wesleyan 75 (Double Overtime)

College Baseball

Augustana 20 Northwood 14

USF 13 Notre Dame College 0

USF 8 Notre Dame College 5

Northwestern 14 Carroll 13

Minot St. 11 Northwestern 2

College Softball

Augustana 10 Jefferson University 0

Augustana 2 Merrimack 0

Truman State 6 USF 5

Florida Tech 6 SMSU 3

Florida Tech 15 SMSU 1

Women's College Tennis

Augustana 4 Northwood 2

SMSU 6 St. Katherine 3

NBA G-League

Memphis 126 Sioux Falls 115