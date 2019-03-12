Monday Night Scoreboard - March 11th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Monday's results from across KELOLAND.
Women's Summit League Tournament
Semifinals
SDSU 86 Oral Roberts 55
USD 84 UND 61
Men's Summit League Tournament
Semifinals
NDSU 76 Western Illinois 73
Omaha 61 Purdue Fort Wayne 60
NAIA DII Women's National Basketball Championships
Concordia 82 Northwestern 79
Southeastern 78 Dakota Wesleyan 75 (Double Overtime)
College Baseball
Augustana 20 Northwood 14
USF 13 Notre Dame College 0
USF 8 Notre Dame College 5
Northwestern 14 Carroll 13
Minot St. 11 Northwestern 2
College Softball
Augustana 10 Jefferson University 0
Augustana 2 Merrimack 0
Truman State 6 USF 5
Florida Tech 6 SMSU 3
Florida Tech 15 SMSU 1
Women's College Tennis
Augustana 4 Northwood 2
SMSU 6 St. Katherine 3
NBA G-League
Memphis 126 Sioux Falls 115