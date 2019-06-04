Monday night scoreboard – June 3rd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Girls Golf
State “AA” Tournament
Team Standings (Day 1 of 2)
1 O’Gorman 313
2 Aberdeen Central 332
3 Yankton 336
4 Roosevelt 345
5 Pierre 356

Individual Standings
1 Carly Kunkel (O’Gorman) 75
1 Morgan Strahl (Yankton) 75
3 Reese Jansa (Harrisburg) 77
3 Shannon McCormick (O’Gorman) 77
3 Masy Mock (Mitchell) 77

State “A” Tournament
Team Standings (Day 1 of 2)
1 West Central 351
2 Sisseton 366
3 Parkston 371
4 Madison 373
5 Hot Springs 374

Individual Standings
1 Payson Birkeland (Belle Fourche) 77
1 Kelsey Heath (Sisseton) 77
3 Lauryn Driscoll (West Central) 78

State “B” Tournament
Team Standings (Day 1 of 2)
1 Burke 268
2 Deubrook Area 269
3 Flandreau 304
4 Newell 306
5 Castlewood 310

Individual Standings
1 Courtni Frank (Deubrook Area) 81
2 Taylee Indahl (Burke) 83
3 Josie Rush (Philip) 87

Boys Golf
State “B” Tournament
Team Standings (Day 1 of 2)
1 James Valley Christian 246
2 Deubrook Area 258
2 Platte-Geddes 258
4 Hamlin 265
5 Parker 266

Individual Standings
1 Carter Wells (JVC) 76
2 Austin Boomsma (JVC) 79
3 Devan Weelborg (Hamlin) 80

Legion Baseball
Renner 2 vs. Watertown 1
Renner 9 vs. Watertown 4

