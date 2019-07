EAGAN, Minn. -- After practicing in helmets and shorts on Friday and Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings strapped on the pads Sunday, and continued full team practices on Monday.

The Vikings are fresh off an 8-7-1 season, missing the playoffs by a half game, and return a majority of their highly touted defense. Minnesota did retool its offense, especially on the line, in hopes of getting back in the title mix. For the players, going full pads is a step in the right direction.