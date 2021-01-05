Monday night scoreboard – January 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
SDSU 93 Mount Marty 50
Dordt 92 Dakota St. 76

High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 65, Waverly-South Shore 38

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Baltic 51

Howard 71, Colman-Egan 27

Waubay/Summit 46, Baltic 51

High School Girls Basketball
Avon 52, Colome 48

Colman-Egan 56, Howard 43

DeSmet 51, Deuel 29

Irene-Wakonda 54, Canistota 45

Sioux City, East, Iowa 44, Yankton 31

St. Thomas More 61, Belle Fourche 34

Watertown 51, Brookings 42

