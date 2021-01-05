Monday night scoreboard – January 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
SDSU 93 Mount Marty 50
Dordt 92 Dakota St. 76
High School Boys Basketball
Aberdeen Christian 65, Waverly-South Shore 38
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Baltic 51
Howard 71, Colman-Egan 27
Waubay/Summit 46, Baltic 51
High School Girls Basketball
Avon 52, Colome 48
Colman-Egan 56, Howard 43
DeSmet 51, Deuel 29
Irene-Wakonda 54, Canistota 45
Sioux City, East, Iowa 44, Yankton 31
St. Thomas More 61, Belle Fourche 34
Watertown 51, Brookings 42