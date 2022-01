HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) -- The West Central boys began 2022 ranked 5th in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Poll. The Trojans opened the New Year at home against Dell Rapids Monday night in a game that was postponed back in December.

Grafton Stroup led all scorers with 22 points, while grabbing 5 rebounds and coming up with 3 steals. Braden Herr added 11 points and 4 rebounds while Jacob Krempges chipped in 8 points, dished out 8 assists and collected 4 steals for the Trojans.