Monday night scoreboard – January 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball
Dell Rapids 77, Parker 58

Dakota Valley 72, West Sioux 48

Leola/Frederick 63, Wilmot 55

Platte-Geddes 56, Gregory 53

Standing Rock, ND 75, Mobridge-Pollock 70

Tea Area 62, Tri-Valley 29

West Central 67, Baltic 13

High School Girls Basketball
Beresford 43, Madison 29

Bridgewater-Emery 61, Bon Homme 48

Canistota 55, Freeman Academy 35

Clark/Willow Lake 45, Great Plains Lutheran 36

Dakota Valley 51, West Sioux, IA 38

James Valley Christian 55, Hitchcock-Tulare 31

Leola/Frederick 45, Wilmot 40

Potter County 64, Northwestern 39

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Iroquois/Doland 15

Wessington Springs 45, Highmore-Harrold 43

Wolsey-Wessington 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 3

High School Gymnastics
Yankton 138.15, Vermillion 133.2

Men’s Basketball
Dakota State 85, Trinity Bible 59

