Monday night scoreboard – January 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Boys Basketball
Dell Rapids 77, Parker 58
Dakota Valley 72, West Sioux 48
Leola/Frederick 63, Wilmot 55
Platte-Geddes 56, Gregory 53
Standing Rock, ND 75, Mobridge-Pollock 70
Tea Area 62, Tri-Valley 29
West Central 67, Baltic 13
High School Girls Basketball
Beresford 43, Madison 29
Bridgewater-Emery 61, Bon Homme 48
Canistota 55, Freeman Academy 35
Clark/Willow Lake 45, Great Plains Lutheran 36
Dakota Valley 51, West Sioux, IA 38
James Valley Christian 55, Hitchcock-Tulare 31
Leola/Frederick 45, Wilmot 40
Potter County 64, Northwestern 39
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Iroquois/Doland 15
Wessington Springs 45, Highmore-Harrold 43
Wolsey-Wessington 49, Sunshine Bible Academy 3
High School Gymnastics
Yankton 138.15, Vermillion 133.2
Men’s Basketball
Dakota State 85, Trinity Bible 59