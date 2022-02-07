SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
Men’s Basketball
NDSU 76, USD 74
High School Wrestling
Britton-Hecla 54, Iroquois/Doland 6
Groton Area 48, Britton-Hecla 18
Groton Area 54, Iroquois/Doland 6
High School Girls Basketball
Arlington 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 51
Chamberlain 59, Lyman 25
Flandreau 75, Madison 39
Grant County, N.D. 59, Lemmon 48
Hill City 38, Lead-Deadwood 20
St. Thomas More 57, Custer 30
Wagner 69, Ethan 50
Waubay/Summit 49, Wilmot 46, OT
High School Boys Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Scotland 45
Canton 59, Irene-Wakonda 48
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Arlington 56
Howard 61, Menno 26
Lennox 69, Tri-Valley 50
Wagner 74, Ethan 73
Webster 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 50