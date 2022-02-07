SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Men’s Basketball
NDSU 76, USD 74

High School Wrestling
Britton-Hecla 54, Iroquois/Doland 6

Groton Area 48, Britton-Hecla 18

Groton Area 54, Iroquois/Doland 6

High School Girls Basketball
Arlington 60, Dell Rapids St. Mary 51

Chamberlain 59, Lyman 25

Flandreau 75, Madison 39

Grant County, N.D. 59, Lemmon 48

Hill City 38, Lead-Deadwood 20

St. Thomas More 57, Custer 30

Wagner 69, Ethan 50

Waubay/Summit 49, Wilmot 46, OT

High School Boys Basketball
Bridgewater-Emery 46, Scotland 45

Canton 59, Irene-Wakonda 48

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Arlington 56

Howard 61, Menno 26

Lennox 69, Tri-Valley 50

Wagner 74, Ethan 73

Webster 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 50