Monday night scoreboard – February 22

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

College Volleyball
USD 3, NDSU 0
Kansas City 3, SDSU 2

High School Boys Basketball
Burke 74, Colome 45

Corsica/Stickney 63, Parkston 60

Dell Rapids 62, Garretson 54

Groton Area 49, Warner 43

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Highmore-Harrold 50

Lower Brule 63, Mobridge-Pollock 50

Marty Indian 76, Andes Central 74

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, McCook Central/Montrose 47

Stanley County 68, Miller 42

Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 46

Vermillion 82, Canton 36

Wagner 68, Beresford 47

High School Girls Basketball
Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 47

Class B Region 1

First Round

Langford 47, Great Plains Lutheran 43

Class B Region 2

First Round

Potter County 58, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

Class B Region 3

First Round

Arlington 65, Iroquois 37

Estelline/Hendricks 54, Wessington Springs 22

Class B Region 4

First Round

Elkton-Lake Benton 49, Chester 39

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38, Mitchell Christian 35

Class B Region 5

First Round

Alcester-Hudson 44, Freeman Academy/Marion 20

Centerville 58, Gayville-Volin 45

Freeman 55, Canistota 40

Class B Region 6

First Round

Avon 51, Gregory 40

Marty Indian 75, Colome 50

Platte-Geddes 47, Bon Homme 34

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 