Monday night scoreboard – February 22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The top five all-time leading scorers in South Dakota boys basketball history hadn't changed since 2008. But, this season, not one, but two standout seniors cracked the top five.

Matthew Mors and Connor Libis have become two of the top scorers in South Dakota boys basketball history. Accomplishing that feat didn't happen overnight, as the pair have been playing varsity since seventh grade.