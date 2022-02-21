SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday night’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Girls Basketball
SDHSAA Playoffs

Class B

First Round

Region 2

Potter County 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 9

Region 3

Lake Preston 65, Iroquois/Doland 55

Region 4

Canistota 56, Mitchell Christian 45

Region 5

Menno 32, Frederick 30

Region 6

Burke 54, Colome 23

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41, Kimball/White Lake 29

Region 7

Lyman def. Oelrichs, forfeit

New Underwood 62, Crazy Horse 17

High School Boys Basketball

Beresford 71, Wagner 54

Custer 60, Hill City 48

Dell Rapids 65, Garretson 55

Flandreau 68, Sioux Falls Christian 65

Irene-Wakonda 64, Bon Homme 49

Lyman 65, Stanley County 57

Madison 62, Milbank 54

Rapid City Christian 68, Lead-Deadwood 23

Tri-Valley 55, Baltic 52

Vermillion 98, Flandreau Indian 28

Winner 75, Crow Creek 42