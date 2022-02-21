Cold War, hot property

President’s Day spending not deterred by inflation, …

When might Russia invade Ukraine

Shelter director says numbers up, facility ready

The bitter cold returns

Remembering the Air Force radar station in Gettysburg

College basketball brawls and their impact on sportsmanship

Bird flu is back and what about my eggs, wings?

Help furnish Call to Freedom’s new housing complex

Who will be under oath this week for Ravnsborg impeachment …

Firearms industry vs big banks