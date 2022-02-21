SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday night’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Girls Basketball
SDHSAA Playoffs
Class B
First Round
Region 2
Potter County 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 9
Region 3
Lake Preston 65, Iroquois/Doland 55
Region 4
Canistota 56, Mitchell Christian 45
Region 5
Menno 32, Frederick 30
Region 6
Burke 54, Colome 23
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41, Kimball/White Lake 29
Region 7
Lyman def. Oelrichs, forfeit
New Underwood 62, Crazy Horse 17
High School Boys Basketball
Beresford 71, Wagner 54
Custer 60, Hill City 48
Dell Rapids 65, Garretson 55
Flandreau 68, Sioux Falls Christian 65
Irene-Wakonda 64, Bon Homme 49
Lyman 65, Stanley County 57
Madison 62, Milbank 54
Rapid City Christian 68, Lead-Deadwood 23
Tri-Valley 55, Baltic 52
Vermillion 98, Flandreau Indian 28
Winner 75, Crow Creek 42