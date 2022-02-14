SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Boys Basketball

Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Baltic 39

Gayville-Volin 51, Avon 17

Hankinson, N.D. 67, Wilmot 61

Jones County 49, New Underwood 42

Kadoka Area 61, Wall 56

Lower Brule 72, Little Wound 53

Miller 55, McLaughlin 36

Mobridge-Pollock 69, Sisseton 60

Potter County 70, Leola/Frederick 36

Timber Lake 58, North Central Co-Op 27

Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Aberdeen Roncalli 38

Vermillion 70, Madison 52

High School Girls Basketball

Avon 48, Gayville-Volin 40

De Smet 58, Canistota 26

Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Lake Preston 38

Gregory 78, Colome 25

Hankinson, N.D. 50, Wilmot 35

Timber Lake 49, North Central Co-Op 33