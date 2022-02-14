SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Boys Basketball
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Baltic 39
Gayville-Volin 51, Avon 17
Hankinson, N.D. 67, Wilmot 61
Jones County 49, New Underwood 42
Kadoka Area 61, Wall 56
Lower Brule 72, Little Wound 53
Miller 55, McLaughlin 36
Mobridge-Pollock 69, Sisseton 60
Potter County 70, Leola/Frederick 36
Timber Lake 58, North Central Co-Op 27
Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Aberdeen Roncalli 38
Vermillion 70, Madison 52
High School Girls Basketball
Avon 48, Gayville-Volin 40
De Smet 58, Canistota 26
Dell Rapids St. Mary 70, Lake Preston 38
Gregory 78, Colome 25
Hankinson, N.D. 50, Wilmot 35
Timber Lake 49, North Central Co-Op 33