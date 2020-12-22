Monday night scoreboard – December 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

Women’s Basketball
SDSU 82 Montana St. 67
Jamestown 65 Mount Marty 44

USHL
Sioux Falls 5 Des Moines 3

High School Boys Basketball
Alcester-Hudson 34, Bon Homme 19

De Smet 69, Dell Rapids St. Mary 33

Hanson 68 Kimball/White Lake 38

Lake Preston 46 Estelline/Hendricks 40

Lead-Deadwood 56, Bennett County 51

Sioux Valley 64 Sisseton 46

Waverly-South Shore 66, Iroquois 23

Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, ND 55 Wilmot 22

High School Girls Basketball
Aberdeen Roncalli 58, Sully Buttes 31

Arlington 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 23

Colman-Egan 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 27

Corsica-Stickney 60 Gayville-Volin 25

Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, De Smet 34

Hanson 52, Avon 45

Highmore-Harrold 40 Faulkton Area 39

Howard 50, Freeman 41

Newell 54, Lemmon 36

Redfield 50 Groton Area 28

High School Wrestling
Rapid City Central 65 O’Gorman 9
Rapid City Central 47 West Central 25

