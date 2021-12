Monday night scoreboard – December 20

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) -- Top-ranked De Smet visited Dell Rapids St. Mary in boys basketball Monday night. The Bulldogs built a 7-point halftime lead and pulled away in the second half for the 60-42 victory.

Dell Rapids St. Mary battled Class B's top team well and grabbed the 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter on Dylan Mathis' three pointer. Mathis led the Cardinals with 16 points in the game.