Monday night scoreboard – December 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.
High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL
Dell Rapids 55, Baltic 35
Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Castlewood 59
Florence/Henry 55, Waverly-South Shore 49
Kimball/White Lake 38, Freeman 32
Mobridge-Pollock 76, Aberdeen Roncalli 35
Vermillion 72, Bridgewater-Emery 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 43, Britton-Hecla 37
Castlewood 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 19
De Smet 47, Wolsey-Wessington 37
Deubrook Area 48, Webster Area 16
Faulkton Area 58, Redfield 34
Irene-Wakonda 62, Bon Homme 47
Tri-State 61, Great Plains Lutheran 39