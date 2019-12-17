 

Monday night scoreboard – December 16th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Monday’s results from across KELOLAND.

High School Basketball
South Dakota
BOYS BASKETBALL

Dell Rapids 55, Baltic 35

Elkton-Lake Benton 62, Castlewood 59

Florence/Henry 55, Waverly-South Shore 49

Kimball/White Lake 38, Freeman 32

Mobridge-Pollock 76, Aberdeen Roncalli 35

Vermillion 72, Bridgewater-Emery 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Aberdeen Christian 43, Britton-Hecla 37

Castlewood 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 19

De Smet 47, Wolsey-Wessington 37

Deubrook Area 48, Webster Area 16

Faulkton Area 58, Redfield 34

Irene-Wakonda 62, Bon Homme 47

Tri-State 61, Great Plains Lutheran 39

