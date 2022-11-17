SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ State Volleyball Tournament featured one minor upset in the quarterfinal round as No. 5 Wolsey-Wessington took down fourth-seeded Northwestern in five sets. Warner, Burke and Chester Area each advanced to the semifinals as well.

Top-seed and defending champion Warner faced 8-seed Freeman in their quarterfinal matchup. The two would split the first two sets, but then the Monarchs would win each of the next two to pick up the 3-1 victory.

Wolsey-Wessington was making its State Tournament debut and showed no signs of nerves early taking the first two sets in their match against perennial power Northwestern. The Wildcats would rally back, winning each of the next two sets to force a 5th set. In the 5th, the race to 15 wasn’t enough with the Warbirds finally picking up the 19-17 win to secure the 3-2 victory.

Burke and Castlewood’s match would also go the distance. The Warriors rolled in the opening set, 25-13, but Burke would answer with a 25-23 win in the 2nd. Burke would then take a 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-19 victory in the third, only to see Castlewood answer with a 25-17 win in the fourth. Burke would outlasts Castlewood in the 5th, 15-13 for the 3-2 victory.

Three-seed Chester Area took down six-seed Colman-Egan in four sets. The Flyers took the first two sets of the match, and after falling 25-16 in the third, would finish off the match with a 25-20 victory in the 4th.

Class B Quarterfinal Results

#1 Warner defeated #8 Freeman 3-1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-16, 25-11)

#5 Wolsey-Wessington defeated #4 Northwestern 3-2 (25-19, 25-20, 14-25, 21-25, 19-17)

#2 Burke defeated #7 Castlewood 3-2 (13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25, 15-13)

#3 Chester Area defeated #6 Colman-Egan 3-1 (25-13, 25-16, 16-25, 25-20)