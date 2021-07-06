Monarchs roll past Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Canaries returned home Tuesday night for the first game of a six-game homestand as they played the Kansas City Monarchs.

Kansas City grabbed the early lead as Collin Willis hammered a two-run home run to right in the 2nd inning. The Monarchs would add 2 more in the 3rd inning. First, Darnell Sweeney doubled in Alex Olmeda to make it 3-0. Later that inning, Gabriel Guererro singled in Sweeney.

Sioux Falls would finally hang a crooked number in the bottom of the 3rd. Cade Gotta drove in two with a single into centerfield. Troy Alexander followed that up with an RBI single to pull Sioux Falls to within 1.

Kansas City added two more in the 4th, and scored runs in four of the next five innings as they rolled in game one of their three-game series 12-4.

Sioux Falls and Kansas City continue their series Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.