SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings outlasted Harrisburg in a pitcher’s duel on Friday, thanks to one big swing in a 1-0 contest.

Brookings’ Grace Adamson went the distance on the mound, allowing no runs and striking out nine.

As for the big swing, that came from Kyle Moe who smoked an inside the park homerun to centerfield.

That was all the Bobcats needed on their way to the 1-0 win.