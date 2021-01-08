MLB reports Hall of Fame baseball manager Tommy Lasorda has died

FILE – Los Angeles Dodgers former manager and Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda attends a news conference where Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that Dodger Stadium will host the All-Star Game in 2020, in Los Angeles, in this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo. The Dodgers said Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man known for managing the Los Angeles Dodgers has died.

According to Major League Baseball, Tommy Lasorda has passed away at the age of 93.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-1996. He helped lead the team to two World Series championships in 1981 and 1988.

We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/fkPf67iH7h — MLB (@MLB) January 8, 2021

The Dodgers also shared a tribute to Lasorda on Twitter. According to the posts, Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home just after 10 p.m. Thursday. Resuscitation efforts were underway as he was taken to the hospital but he was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

The team says Lasorda’s wish to see the Dodgers win another World Series came true in October 2020, when he traveled to Texas to watch the Dodgers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6.