Breaking News
LISTEN at 2 p.m.: Gov. Noem update on COVID-19 in South Dakota
1  of  7
Closings & Delays
Active Generations Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Celebrate Community Church First Lutheran Church in Worthington Life Church United Church of Canistota VFW Post 628

 

Avera

MLB delays opening day to mid-May at earliest due to virus

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rob Manfred

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the coronavirus.

The move came Monday after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams.

MLB says it is committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Sunday that gatherings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed across the country for the next eight weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss