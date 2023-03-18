RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be an all Eastern South Dakota Conference state championship as Yankton and Mitchell earned upset wins in Friday’s semifinal bouts.

Yankton punched their ticket first with a thrilling 69-66 overtime win over Jefferson.

The Cavaliers and Bucks went back and forth in their overtime battle, but some late heroics from Yankton pushed them over the top for the win.

Rugby Ryken posted 24 game high points in the win. Drew Ryken added 16.

The Mitchell boys are back in the state title game, thanks to a strong first half. The Kernels built a 29-21 lead at halftime, though they’d have to hold off Lincoln.

Mitchell posted a narrow 61-59 win.

Four players scored in double figures for Mitchell. Steele Morgan had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Markus Talley added 14, while Colton Smith and Dylan Soulek each had ten.

Yankton and Mitchell will play for the title on Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 6:45 p.m. mountain time.