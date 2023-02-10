ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell Kernels claimed the 2023 class ‘AA’ Gymnastics State Title on Friday in Aberdeen.

The Kernels edged O’Gorman by just .3 points.

Mitchell was led by Olivia Prunty who scored 37.333 points on Friday. Emily Moody was second on the team with 36.600 points.

The Kernels have now won nine state gymnastics crowns. They finished runner-up last year.

TEAM SCORES

ScoreTeam
148.550Mitchell
148.250O’Gorman
146.183Harrisburg
139.483Watertown
139.267Sioux Falls Lincoln
137.533Brookings
137.300Sioux Falls Roosevelt
136.317Pierre

ATHLETE SCORES

AAAthleteSchool
38.583Audrey MeyerO’Gorman
38.383Maeve BoetelO’Gorman
37.333Olivia PruntyMitchell
36.733Brinley SandersonHarrisburg
36.600Emily MoodyMitchell
36.500Kiah BoetelHarrisburg
35.983Katelyn MaeschenHarrisburg
35.683Rachel BruggemanSioux Falls Lincoln
35.450Briana McElhanyWatertown
35.267Shauna EvensonWatertown
35.033Layla EricksonBrookings
34.833Lilly FenicleSioux Falls Roosevelt
34.817Delilah FulsBrookings
34.683Grace MillerO’Gorman
34.667Blair CorcoranSioux Falls Lincoln
34.633Kenley MadsenSioux Falls Roosevelt
34.167Ryen SheppickPierre
34.133Nevaeh KarberPierre
33.983Anna MatriscianoSioux Falls Roosevelt
33.683Tayla DobrenskiBrookings
27.950Kyra GropperMitchell
27.400Kyanna GropperMitchell
26.633Jersy TryonHarrisburg
26.567Kathryn PellicotteO’Gorman
25.450Jessica FourneyBrookings
25.050Danica YustenSioux Falls Roosevelt
25.000Ella CornettSioux Falls Roosevelt
24.117KaCee WilsonPierre
17.867Isabel JirsaPierre
17.750Rose DvoracekO’Gorman
17.583Macy BrewsterO’Gorman
16.350Kinsley VanGilderWatertown
14.783Mylie DensonSioux Falls Roosevelt
8.483Teagan LynchO’Gorman
8.400Sophie DegrootSioux Falls Lincoln