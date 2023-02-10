ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell Kernels claimed the 2023 class ‘AA’ Gymnastics State Title on Friday in Aberdeen.

The Kernels edged O’Gorman by just .3 points.

Mitchell was led by Olivia Prunty who scored 37.333 points on Friday. Emily Moody was second on the team with 36.600 points.

The Kernels have now won nine state gymnastics crowns. They finished runner-up last year.

TEAM SCORES

Score Team 148.550 Mitchell 148.250 O’Gorman 146.183 Harrisburg 139.483 Watertown 139.267 Sioux Falls Lincoln 137.533 Brookings 137.300 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 136.317 Pierre

ATHLETE SCORES