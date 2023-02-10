ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — The Mitchell Kernels claimed the 2023 class ‘AA’ Gymnastics State Title on Friday in Aberdeen.
The Kernels edged O’Gorman by just .3 points.
Mitchell was led by Olivia Prunty who scored 37.333 points on Friday. Emily Moody was second on the team with 36.600 points.
The Kernels have now won nine state gymnastics crowns. They finished runner-up last year.
TEAM SCORES
|Score
|Team
|148.550
|Mitchell
|148.250
|O’Gorman
|146.183
|Harrisburg
|139.483
|Watertown
|139.267
|Sioux Falls Lincoln
|137.533
|Brookings
|137.300
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|136.317
|Pierre
ATHLETE SCORES
|AA
|Athlete
|School
|38.583
|Audrey Meyer
|O’Gorman
|38.383
|Maeve Boetel
|O’Gorman
|37.333
|Olivia Prunty
|Mitchell
|36.733
|Brinley Sanderson
|Harrisburg
|36.600
|Emily Moody
|Mitchell
|36.500
|Kiah Boetel
|Harrisburg
|35.983
|Katelyn Maeschen
|Harrisburg
|35.683
|Rachel Bruggeman
|Sioux Falls Lincoln
|35.450
|Briana McElhany
|Watertown
|35.267
|Shauna Evenson
|Watertown
|35.033
|Layla Erickson
|Brookings
|34.833
|Lilly Fenicle
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|34.817
|Delilah Fuls
|Brookings
|34.683
|Grace Miller
|O’Gorman
|34.667
|Blair Corcoran
|Sioux Falls Lincoln
|34.633
|Kenley Madsen
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|34.167
|Ryen Sheppick
|Pierre
|34.133
|Nevaeh Karber
|Pierre
|33.983
|Anna Matrisciano
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|33.683
|Tayla Dobrenski
|Brookings
|27.950
|Kyra Gropper
|Mitchell
|27.400
|Kyanna Gropper
|Mitchell
|26.633
|Jersy Tryon
|Harrisburg
|26.567
|Kathryn Pellicotte
|O’Gorman
|25.450
|Jessica Fourney
|Brookings
|25.050
|Danica Yusten
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|25.000
|Ella Cornett
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|24.117
|KaCee Wilson
|Pierre
|17.867
|Isabel Jirsa
|Pierre
|17.750
|Rose Dvoracek
|O’Gorman
|17.583
|Macy Brewster
|O’Gorman
|16.350
|Kinsley VanGilder
|Watertown
|14.783
|Mylie Denson
|Sioux Falls Roosevelt
|8.483
|Teagan Lynch
|O’Gorman
|8.400
|Sophie Degroot
|Sioux Falls Lincoln