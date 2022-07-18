SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class ‘A’ Legion baseball regular season concluded on Monday with teams vying for seeding. Mitchell Post 18 visited Sioux Falls Post 15 West in each of their regular season finales.

Post 18 came out of the gates on fire jumping out to a 4-0 lead after 1. They’d add 2 more in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead.

Sioux Falls West would threaten in the middle innings, but couldn’t come up with anything each time as it remained a 6-0 game through 4.

Post 15 West would finally break through in the bottom of the 5rd, tallying 3 runs and cutting Mitchell’s lead in half.

Mitchell had its own response, plating 7 runs in their ensuing at-bat to take a 10-run lead and put this game out of reach as Post 18 picked up 16-8 victory over Sioux Falls West.