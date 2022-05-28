SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A five run surge in the final two innings help lead Mitchell past Roosevelt in the Class ‘A’ State Semifinals.

The Rough Riders struck first with an RBI single in the first inning from Marcus Phillips. The game would be scoreless for the next four innings.

In the sixth, a two out walk and single would put two in scoring position for Jake Helleloid and he’d deliver the big swing.

A two out triple plated two runs and gave the Kernels a 2-1 lead.

Mitchell would add another to take a 3-1 lead after six innings.

The Kernels added two more in the seventh, to build a 5-1 lead, but back came the Rough Riders.

Roosevelt would load the bases and then get a hit by pitch, a walk and a wild pitch to bring in three runs.

However, Mitchell’s Jonah Schmidt would strike out Jack Radel to end the game.

Final: Mitchell 5, Roosevelt 4 @KELOSports



Schmidt strikes out the batter, stranding two in scoring position. pic.twitter.com/Fbgu7VQwdh — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 28, 2022

The Kernels claimed the 5-4 win over Roosevelt. Mitchell will now play in the championship at 5:05 p.m.