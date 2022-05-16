RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘A’ Boys State Tennis Tournament got underway Monday in Rapid City with Sioux Falls Christian entering as the defending champions.

Here are the team standings after day one:

1. Mitchell 300

2. RC Christian 287.5

2. Yankton 287.5

4. Pierre T.F. Riggs 224

5. SF Christian 214.5

6. Lennox 199.5

7. Huron 164.5

8. Aberdeen Roncalli 135.5

9. Spearfish 78

10. Milbank 73.5

11. Madison 59

12. St. Thomas More 12

12. Vermillion 12

To see complete singles and doubles results, click here.