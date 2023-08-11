SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Both the Jefferson boys soccer team and Mitchell girls soccer team collected wins to open the season.

In girls soccer, defending Class ‘AA’ champions Harrisburg fell to Mitchell 3-2 in the first game of the season.

The Jefferson boys soccer team welcomed Roosevelt to open the season Friday. The Cavaliers defeated the Rough Riders 3-1.

Mitchell will host Sioux Falls Christian next and the Jefferson boys will host Aberdeen Central. Both games are set for Tuesday August 15 at 4 p.m.